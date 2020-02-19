TSX rises 0.38% to 17,925.36

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.38 percent to 17,925.36

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 11.6%, Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO, up 9.6%, and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, higher by 5.2%.

* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, down 8.4%, Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO, down 6.5%, and Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO, lower by 5.9%.

* On the TSX 117 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 215.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.85 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.53 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.42%, or $1.26, to $53.31 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.32% , or $1.34, to $59.09 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.1% for the year.

