TSX rises 0.38% to 17,100.57

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.38 percent to 17,100.57. Leading the index were Hudson's Bay Co up 12.7%, Aurora Cannabis Inc up 4.4%, and ARC Resources Ltd higher by 4%.

* Lagging shares were TMX Group Ltd X.TO, down 4.5%, Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 2.5%, and Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO, lower by 2.5%.

* On the TSX 157 issues rose and 72 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 26 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 175.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.13 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.59 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.56%, or $0.33, to $58.08 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.28% , or $0.18, to $64.09 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.4% for the year.

