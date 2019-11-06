US Markets

TSX rises 0.38% to 16,745.64

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.38 percent to 16,745.64.

* Leading the index were SSR Mining Inc SSRM.TO, up 8.1%, Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO, up 6.5%, and Alaris Royalty Corp AD.TO, higher by 5.8%.

* Lagging shares were Badger Daylighting Ltd BAD.TO, down 22.4%, Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 10.7%, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.TO, lower by 9.8%.

* On the TSX 154 issues rose and 75 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 20 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 217.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Semafo Inc SMF.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.25 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.02 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.22%, or $0.7, to $56.53 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.72% , or $1.08, to $61.88 O/R

* The TSX is up 16.9% for the year.

