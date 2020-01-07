TSX rises 0.37% to 17,168.06

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.37 percent to 17,168.06

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO, up 9.1%, NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, up 5.1%, and Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 5.3%, Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO, down 3.2%, and ARC Resources Ltd ARX.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 168 issues rose and 62 fell as a 2.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 171.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.19 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.08 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.01%, or $0.64, to $62.63 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.06% , or $0.73, to $68.18 O/R

* The TSX is up 0.6% for the year.

