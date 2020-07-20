TSX rises 0.37% to 16,183.66

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.37 percent to 16,183.66

* Leading the index were Silvercrest Metals Inc <SIL.TO​>, up 11.2%, OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, up 9.9%, and First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, higher by 9.2%.

* Lagging shares were Methanex Corp​​ MX.TO, down 4.8%, Martinrea International Inc​ MRE.TO, down 3.5%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, lower by 3.4%.

* On the TSX 92 issues rose and 126 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 23 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.34 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.22 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.25%, or $0.1, to $40.69 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.21%, or $0.09, to $43.23 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.2% for the year.

