TSX rises 0.36% to 17,415.17

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.36 percent to 17,415.17

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 14.9%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, up 14%, and Aphria Inc APHA.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, down 11.7%, Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO, down 9.3%, and Ero Copper Corp ERO.TO, lower by 5.3%.

* On the TSX 134 issues rose and 92 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 20 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 206.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.48 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.81 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.46%, or $0.27, to $57.96 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.43% , or $0.28, to $64.21 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.1% for the year.

