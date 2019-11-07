US Markets

TSX rises 0.36% to 16,805.75

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.36 percent to 16,805.75

* Leading the index were Stantec Inc STN.TO, up 15.8%, TransAlta Corp TA.TO, up 10.4%, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, higher by 8.1%.

* Lagging shares were Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, down 15.3%, Kinross Gold Corp K.TO, down 13.9%, and Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO, lower by 7.4%.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 96 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 241.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Kinross Gold Corp K.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 5.48 points, or 4.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.25 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.03%, or $0.58, to $56.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.68% , or $0.42, to $62.16 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.3% for the year.

