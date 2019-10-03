* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.36 percent to 16,369.03

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, up 8.1 percent, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, up 6.2 percent, and Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, higher by 5.2 percent.

* Lagging shares were Linamar Corp LNR.TO, down 10.3 percent, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, down 6.2 percent, and Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, lower by 4.2 percent.

* On the TSX 144 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 237.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.49 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.34 points, or 0.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.61 percent, or $0.32, to $52.32 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.12 percent, or $0.07, to $57.62 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.3 percent for the year.

