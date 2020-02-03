US Markets

TSX rises 0.35% to 17,379.76

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.35 percent to 17,379.76

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.35 percent to 17,379.76 * Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 6.4%, Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 6.3%, and Bombardier Inc , higher by 6.1%. * Lagging shares were Alacer Gold Corp , down 5.5%, OceanaGold Corp , down 4.9%, and Semafo Inc , lower by 4.7%. * On the TSX 144 issues rose and 84 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 27 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 195.4 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Baytex Energy Corp . * The TSX's energy group fell 0.79 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector climbed 1.06 points, or 0.3%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.04%, or $1.57, to $49.99 a barrel. Brent crude fell 4.2% , or $2.38, to $54.24 [O/R] * The TSX is up 1.9% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

