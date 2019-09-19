* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,859.77

* Leading the index were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, up 13.2 percent, CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO, up 5.2 percent, and OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, higher by 5.2 percent.

* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, down 8.7 percent, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, down 6.5 percent, and Aphria Inc APHA.TO, lower by 3.8 percent.

* On the TSX 148 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 207.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.61 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.44 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.45 percent, or $0.26, to $58.37 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.56 percent, or $0.99, to $64.59 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.7 percent for the year.

