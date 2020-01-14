US Markets

TSX rises 0.34% to 17,352.90

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as declines in the information technology sector after record highs offset gains in consumer and industrials stocks ahead of an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal.

* Leading the index were Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, up 6.1%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, up 5.9%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, down 8.2%, Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, down 2.8%, and Encana Corp ECA.TO, lower by 2.3%.

* On the TSX 137 issues rose and 87 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 20 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 234.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.47 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.25 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.5%, or $0.29, to $58.37 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.67% , or $0.43, to $64.63 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.7% for the year.

