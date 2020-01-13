TSX rises 0.34% to 17,293.42

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.34 percent to 17,293.42

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 14.4%, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, up 11.8%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, higher by 10.7%.

* Lagging shares were Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO, down 7.1%, Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, down 5.6%, and Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 135 issues rose and 92 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 264.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.22 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.41 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.68%, or $0.99, to $58.05 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.17% , or $0.76, to $64.22 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.3% for the year.

