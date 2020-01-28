TSX rises 0.33% to 17,500.88

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.33 percent to 17,500.88

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 13.3%, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, up 10.6%, and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were Superior Plus Corp SPB.TO, down 7.3%, Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, down 4.9%, and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE_u.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 144 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 27 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 193.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.65 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.29 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.83%, or $0.44, to $53.58 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.57% , or $0.34, to $59.66 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.