US Markets

TSX rises 0.33% to 17,500.88

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, following a steep sell-off in the previous session, helped by gains in energy stocks which got a boost from higher oil prices.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.33 percent to 17,500.88

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 13.3%, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, up 10.6%, and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were Superior Plus Corp SPB.TO, down 7.3%, Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, down 4.9%, and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE_u.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 144 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 27 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 193.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.65 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.29 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.83%, or $0.44, to $53.58 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.57% , or $0.34, to $59.66 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular