TSX rises 0.33% to 17,028.47

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.33 percent to 17,028.47

* Leading the index were Detour Gold Corp DGC.TO, up 11.3%, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI_u.TO, up 5.7%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 17.8%, OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 12.9%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, lower by 8.3%.

* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 102 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 21 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 189.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.81 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.62 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.81%, or $1.03, to $57.8 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.7% , or $1.06, to $63.34 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.