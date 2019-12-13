US Markets

TSX rises 0.33% to 17,003.13

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.33 percent to 17,003.13. Leading the index were Enghouse Systems Ltd, up 20.8%, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, up 12.6%, and Power Financial Corp, higher by 10.1%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.33 percent to 17,003.13

* Leading the index were Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO, up 20.8%, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, up 12.6%, and Power Financial Corp PWF.TO, higher by 10.1%.

* Lagging shares were Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO, down 3.6%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, down 3.3%, and Cascades Inc CAS.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 145 issues rose and 76 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 292.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.02 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.82 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.03%, or $0.61, to $59.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.11% , or $0.71, to $64.91 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular