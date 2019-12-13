TSX rises 0.33% to 17,003.13

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.33 percent to 17,003.13

* Leading the index were Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO, up 20.8%, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, up 12.6%, and Power Financial Corp PWF.TO, higher by 10.1%.

* Lagging shares were Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO, down 3.6%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, down 3.3%, and Cascades Inc CAS.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 145 issues rose and 76 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 292.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.02 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.82 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.03%, or $0.61, to $59.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.11% , or $0.71, to $64.91 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.