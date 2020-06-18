TSX rises 0.33% to 15,479.83

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.33 percent to 15,479.83

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO​>, up 5.9%, Cargojet Inc​ CJT.TO, up 5.2%, and Empire Company Ltd​ EMPa.TO, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp​​ HEXO.TO, down 5.4%, Enerflex Ltd​ EFX.TO, down 4.4%, and Iamgold Corp​ IMG.TO, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 103 issues rose and 117 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 223.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.26 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.06 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.32%, or $0.88, to $38.84 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.94%, or $0.79, to $41.5 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.3% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.