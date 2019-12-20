TSX rises 0.32% to 17,118.93

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.32 percent to 17,118.93

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, up 12.7%, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, up 6.9%, and Colliers International Group Inc CIGI.TO, higher by 5.3%.

* Lagging shares were Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, down 7.7%, Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, down 4.4%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 130 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 437.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.93 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.79 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.37%, or $0.84, to $60.33 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.75% , or $0.5, to $66.04 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.5% for the year.

