TSX rises 0.32% to 16,697.97

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.32 percent to 16,697.97
* Leading the index were Cogeco Communications Inc <CCA.TO>, up 15.0%, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO, up 7.5%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, higher by 6.1%.
* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 8.3%, Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, down 7.0%, and ARC Resources Ltd ARX.TO, lower by 6.2%.
* On the TSX 124 issues rose and 94 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 203.6 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.82 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.19 points, or 0.4%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.76%, or $1.18, to $41.58 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.65%, or $1.21, to $44.37 O/R
* The TSX is off 2.1% for the year.
