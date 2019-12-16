TSX rises 0.31% to 17,056.36

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.31 percent to 17,056.36

* Leading the index were Cineplex Inc CGX.TO, up 41.3%, Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 6.6%, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO, higher by 6.3%.

* Lagging shares were Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO, down 6.5%, OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 5.4%, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 155 issues rose and 70 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 204.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and First Capital Realty Inc FCR.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.87 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.21 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.28%, or $0.17, to $60.24 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.2% , or $0.13, to $65.35 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.