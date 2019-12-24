TSX rises 0.30% to 17,180.15

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.30 percent to 17,180.15

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, up 9.8%, MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO, up 7.3%, and First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO, down 2.2%, Interfor Corp IFP.TO, down 1.9%, and BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, lower by 1.9%.

* On the TSX 139 issues rose and 88 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 93.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.10 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.35 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.02%, or $0.62, to $61.14 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.24% , or $0.82, to $67.21 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.9% for the year.

