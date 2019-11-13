TSX rises 0.29% to 16,957.99

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.29 percent to 16,957.99

* Leading the index were Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO, up 14.2%, CAE Inc CAE.TO, up 4%, and Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, higher by 3.4%.

* Lagging shares were NFI Group Inc NFI.TO, down 12.0%, Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, down 11.0%, and Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO, lower by 10.3%.

* On the TSX 133 issues rose and 96 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 184.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.68 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.34 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.72%, or $0.41, to $57.21 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.69% , or $0.43, to $62.49 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.4% for the year.

