TSX rises 0.29% to 15,236.21

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.29 percent to 15,236.21
* Leading the index were Alaris Royalty Corp <AD.TO>, up 9.8%, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 9.4%, and MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO, higher by 7.8%.
* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, down 8.0%, NovaGold Resources Inc NG.TO, down 6.9%, and Real Matters Inc REAL.TO, lower by 5.8%.
* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 96 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 246.4 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.47 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.66 points, or 1.5%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.2%, or $0.07, to $35.56 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.9%, or $0.72, to $38.56 O/R
* The TSX is off 10.7% for the year.
