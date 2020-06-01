TSX rises 0.29% to 15,236.21

US Markets
The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.29 percent to 15,236.21. Leading the index were Alaris Royalty Corp, up 9.8%, Hexo Corp​, up 9.4%, and MAG Silver Corp, higher by 7.8%.

* Leading the index were Alaris Royalty Corp <AD.TO​>, up 9.8%, Hexo Corp​ HEXO.TO, up 9.4%, and MAG Silver Corp​ MAG.TO, higher by 7.8%.

* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp​​ WEED.TO, down 8.0%, NovaGold Resources Inc​ NG.TO, down 6.9%, and Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, lower by 5.8%.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 96 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 246.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.47 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.66 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.2%, or $0.07, to $35.56 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.9%, or $0.72, to $38.56 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.7% for the year.

