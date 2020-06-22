TSX rises 0.28% to 15,516.90
* Leading the index were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp <WTE.TO>, up 12.0%, Interfor Corp IFP.TO, up 8.4%, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd SSL.TO, higher by 7.1%.
* Lagging shares were WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust WIR_u.TO, down 7.8%, MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, down 4.8%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO, lower by 4.7%.
* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 240.8 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.19 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.78 points, or 0.3%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.14%, or $0.85, to $40.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.87%, or $0.79, to $42.98 O/R
* The TSX is off 9.1% for the year.
