TSX rises 0.28% to 15,516.90

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.28 percent to 15,516.90

* Leading the index were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp <WTE.TO​>, up 12.0%, Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, up 8.4%, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd​ SSL.TO, higher by 7.1%.

* Lagging shares were WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust​​ WIR_u.TO, down 7.8%, MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, down 4.8%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc​ MFI.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 240.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.19 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.78 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.14%, or $0.85, to $40.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.87%, or $0.79, to $42.98 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.1% for the year.

