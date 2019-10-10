* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.26 percent to 16,422.68

* Leading the index were Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, up 6.6 percent, Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, up 5.8 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO, higher by 4.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 22.9 percent, Aphria Inc APHA.TO, down 13.5 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, lower by 10.8 percent.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 93 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 185.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.33 points, or 1.1 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.97 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.03 percent, or $1.07, to $53.66 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.65 percent, or $0.96, to $59.28 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.7 percent for the year.

