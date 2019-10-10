US Markets

TSX rises  0.26 percent to 16,422.68

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.26 percent to 16,422.68. Leading the index were Teck Resources Ltd, up 6.6 percent, Hudbay Minerals Inc, up 5.8 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp, higher by 4.9 percent.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.26 percent to 16,422.68

* Leading the index were Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, up 6.6 percent, Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, up 5.8 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO, higher by 4.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 22.9 percent, Aphria Inc APHA.TO, down 13.5 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, lower by 10.8 percent.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 93 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 185.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.33 points, or 1.1 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.97 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.03 percent, or $1.07, to $53.66 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.65 percent, or $0.96, to $59.28 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.7 percent for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular