* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 11.5 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, up 9 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd NXE.TO, higher by 7.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO, down 5.0 percent, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, down 3.8 percent, and Superior Plus Corp SPB.TO, lower by 2.4 percent.

* On the TSX 149 issues rose and 81 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 500.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.71 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.25 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.07 percent, or $0.04, to $58.09 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.47 percent, or $0.3, to $64.7 O/R

* The TSX is up 18 percent for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.