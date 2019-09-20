US Markets

TSX rises  0.25 percent to 16,899.69

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 11.5 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, up 9 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd NXE.TO, higher by 7.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO, down 5.0 percent, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, down 3.8 percent, and Superior Plus Corp SPB.TO, lower by 2.4 percent.

* On the TSX 149 issues rose and 81 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 500.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.71 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.25 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.07 percent, or $0.04, to $58.09 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.47 percent, or $0.3, to $64.7 O/R

* The TSX is up 18 percent for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular