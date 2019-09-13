* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,682.42

* Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO, up 11.1 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, up 9.7 percent, and ARC Resources Ltd ARX.TO, higher by 6.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, down 4.6 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, down 4.3 percent, and Detour Gold Corp DGC.TO, lower by 4.0 percent.

* On the TSX 151 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 221.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.77 points, or 0.6 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.42 points, or 0.8 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.25 percent, or $0.15, to $54.95 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.22 percent, or $0.13, to $60.25 O/R

* The TSX is up 16.5 percent for the year.

