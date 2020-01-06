TSX rises 0.23% to 17,105.47

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.23 percent to 17,105.47

* Leading the index were Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO, up 9.6%, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, up 7.2%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, higher by 5.5%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 6.6%, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, down 5.3%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 114 issues rose and 117 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 195.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.23 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.38 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.4%, or $0.25, to $62.8 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.29% , or $0.2, to $68.4 O/R

* The TSX is up 0.2% for the year.

