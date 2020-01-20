US Markets

TSX rises 0.22% to 17,597.39

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.22 percent to 17,597.39, Leading the index were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, up 8.9%, Westshore Terminals Investment Corp <WTE.TO>, up 3.4%, and Alamos Gold Inc <AGI.TO>, higher by 3.1%.

