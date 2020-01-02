TSX rises 0.21% to 17,099.95

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.21 percent to 17,099.95

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 11.2%, NFI Group Inc NFI.TO, up 5.9%, and Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 5.7%, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, down 4.8%, and Aphria Inc APHA.TO, lower by 4.6%.

* On the TSX 110 issues rose and 117 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 156.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.81 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.72 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.15%, or $0.09, to $61.15 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.33% , or $0.22, to $66.22 O/R

* The TSX is up 0.2% for the year.

