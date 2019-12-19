TSX rises 0.19% to 17,064.04

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.19 percent to 17,064.04

* Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO, up 6.1%, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, up 5.4%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, higher by 5.3%.

* Lagging shares were ECN Capital Corp ECN.TO, down 3.9%, Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO, down 3.1%, and Richelieu Hardware Ltd RCH.TO, lower by 2.8%.

* On the TSX 135 issues rose and 90 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 207.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.29 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.12 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.61%, or $0.37, to $61.3 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.5% , or $0.33, to $66.5 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.