TSX rises 0.19% to 14,913.64

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.19 percent to 14,913.64

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO​>, up 20.6%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, up 8.5%, and Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 6.7%, Mullen Group Ltd​ MTL.TO, down 5.8%, and CAE Inc​ CAE.TO, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 109 issues rose and 118 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 252.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.20 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.10 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.06%, or $0.36, to $33.56 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.41%, or $0.87, to $35.19 O/R

* The TSX is off 12.6% for the year.

