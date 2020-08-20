TSX rises 0.18% to 16,606.76

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.18 percent to 16,606.76

* Leading the index were Cineplex Inc <CGX.TO​>, up 10.8%, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust​ BEI_u.TO, up 5.1%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Teck Resources Ltd​​ TECKb.TO, down 6.6%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 5.7%, and Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, lower by 4.8%.

* On the TSX 102 issues rose and 117 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 182.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.24 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.32 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.72%, or $0.31, to $42.62 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.08%, or $0.49, to $44.88 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.7% for the year.

