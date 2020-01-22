TSX rises 0.16% to 17,599.86

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.16 percent to 17,599.86

* Leading the index were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, up 7.9%, Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO, up 3.8%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 8.8%, Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, down 4.9%, and Spin Master Corp TOY.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 122 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 45 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 212.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.10 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.02 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.98%, or $1.74, to $56.64 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.31% , or $1.49, to $63.1 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.1% for the year.

