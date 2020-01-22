US Markets

TSX rises 0.16% to 17,599.86

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.16 percent to 17,599.86 Leading the index were Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, up 7.9%, Centerra Gold Inc <CG.TO>, up 3.8%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO>, higher by 3.7%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.16 percent to 17,599.86

* Leading the index were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, up 7.9%, Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO, up 3.8%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 8.8%, Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, down 4.9%, and Spin Master Corp TOY.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 122 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 45 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 212.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.10 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.02 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.98%, or $1.74, to $56.64 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.31% , or $1.49, to $63.1 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular