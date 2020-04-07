TSX rises 0.16% to 13,614.14

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.16 percent to 13,614.14

* Leading the index were Chorus Aviation Inc <CHR.TO​>, up 14.9%, Genworth MI Canada Inc​ MIC.TO, up 13.7%, and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust​ HR_u.TO, higher by 12.4%.

* Lagging shares were Empire Company Ltd​​ EMPa.TO, down 6.3%, Alacer Gold Corp​ ASR.TO, down 6.2%, and Enerflex Ltd​ EFX.TO, lower by 5.9%.

* On the TSX 153 issues rose and 75 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 400.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.55 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.16 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 6.98%, or $1.82, to $24.26 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.6%, or $0.53, to $32.52 O/R

* The TSX is off 20.2% for the year.

