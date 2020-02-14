TSX rises 0.15% to 17,848.36

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 17,848.36

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 16.7%, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, up 15.9%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, higher by 5.9%.

* Lagging shares were Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO, down 15.4%, MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO, down 8.7%, and Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 119 issues rose and 108 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 43 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 221.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.26 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.16 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.24%, or $0.64, to $52.06 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.74% , or $0.97, to $57.32 O/R

* The TSX is up 4.6% for the year.

