US Markets

TSX rises 0.15% to 17,848.36

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 17,848.36

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 17,848.36

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, up 16.7%, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, up 15.9%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, higher by 5.9%.

* Lagging shares were Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO, down 15.4%, MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO, down 8.7%, and Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 119 issues rose and 108 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 43 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 221.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.26 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.16 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.24%, or $0.64, to $52.06 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.74% , or $0.97, to $57.32 O/R

* The TSX is up 4.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular