TSX rises 0.11% to 17,075.20

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.11 percent to 17,075.20

* Leading the index were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO, up 8.5%, Parex Resources Inc PXT.TO, up 6.1%, and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Canfor Corp CFP.TO, down 18.0%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 7.2%, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, lower by 6.2%.

* On the TSX 124 issues rose and 104 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 206.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.56 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.83 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.13%, or $0.68, to $60.89 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.22% , or $0.8, to $66.14 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.2% for the year.

