TSX rises 0.1% to 17,944.06

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.10 percent to 17,944.06

* Leading the index were Northview Apartment REIT NVU_u.TO, up 12.7%, Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, up 5.2%, and First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, higher by 4.6%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 8.5%, Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA.TO, down 7.6%, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO, lower by 6.8%.

* On the TSX 124 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 248.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Telus Corp T.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.46 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.26 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.9%, or $0.48, to $53.77 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.32% , or $0.19, to $59.31 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.2% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.