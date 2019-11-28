US Markets

TSX rises 0.08% to 17,114.52

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.08 percent to 17,114.52. Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc, up 4.2%, BRP Inc up 3.5%, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd higher by 3.1%.

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, up 4.2%, BRP Inc DOO.TO, up 3.5%, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO, higher by 3.1%.

* Lagging shares were Norbord Inc OSB.TO, down 2.1%, Interfor Corp IFP.TO, down 2.1%, and BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, lower by 1.6%.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 92 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 63.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.07 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.25 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.22%, or $0.13, to $58.24 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.22% , or $0.14, to $63.92 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.5% for the year.

