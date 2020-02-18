Companies

TSX rises 0.06% to 17,858.34



The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.06 percent to 17,858.34

* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, up 10.5%, Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 9.4%, and B2Gold Corp BTO.TO, higher by 8.4%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, down 10.6%, Spin Master Corp TOY.TO, down 5.3%, and Interfor Corp IFP.TO, lower by 5.2%.

* On the TSX 111 issues rose and 117 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 44 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 294.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.25 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.12 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.06%, or $0.03, to $52.08 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.02% , or $0.01, to $57.68 O/R

* The TSX is up 4.7% for the year.

