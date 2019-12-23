TSX rises 0.06% to 17,128.71

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.06 percent to 17,128.71

* Leading the index were Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, up 8.8%, First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, up 7.9%, and Alamos Gold Inc AGI.TO, higher by 7.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 9.7%, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 4.4%, and Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 105 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 161.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.32 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.86 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.41%, or $0.25, to $60.69 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.68% , or $0.45, to $66.59 O/R

* The TSX is up 19.6% for the year.

