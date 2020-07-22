TSX rises 0.05% to 16,171.06

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.05 percent to 16,171.06

* Leading the index were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO​>, up 14.1%, First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, up 13.5%, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc​ RBA.TO, higher by 5.1%.

* Lagging shares were Cascades Inc​​ CAS.TO, down 5.4%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 4.5%, and Pason Systems Inc​ PSI.TO, lower by 4.1%.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 185.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.08 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.85 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.07%, or $0.03, to $41.89 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.05%, or $0.02, to $44.3 O/R

* The TSX is off 5.2% for the year.

