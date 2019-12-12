US Markets

TSX rises 0.04% to 16,946.90

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.04 percent to 16,946.90. Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, up 13.8%, Bausch Health Companies Inc, up 8.7%, and Transcontinental Inc, higher by 8.2%.

* Lagging shares were Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO, down 9.1%, Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, down 3.9%, and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP_u.TO, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 109 issues rose and 123 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 242.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.82 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.34 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.92%, or $0.54, to $59.3 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.02% , or $0.65, to $64.37 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.3% for the year.

