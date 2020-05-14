US Markets
TSX rises 0.04% to 14,509.66

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.04 percent to 14,509.66

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 11.0%, Air Canada​ AC.TO, up 7.9%, and Endeavour Mining Corp​ EDV.TO, higher by 7.6%.

* Lagging shares were Frontera Energy Corp​​ FEC.TO, down 9.5%, Equitable Group Inc​ EQB.TO, down 7.7%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, lower by 7.6%.

* On the TSX 111 issues rose and 113 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 307.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.28 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.01 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 9.57%, or $2.42, to $27.71 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 7.43%, or $2.17, to $31.36 O/R

* The TSX is off 15% for the year.

AC EDV FM MFC ENB CVE

