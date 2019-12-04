US Markets

TSX rises 0.03% to 16,897.34

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.03 percent to 16,897.34. Leading the index were Hudbay Minerals Inc up 11.9%, MEG Energy Corp up 7.8%, and ARC Resources Ltd higher by 7.6%.

* Lagging shares were Dollarama Inc DOL.TO, down 8.5%, OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 7.4%, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO, lower by 5.9%.

* On the TSX 122 issues rose and 104 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 206.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.41 points, or 2.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.69 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.98%, or $2.23, to $58.33 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.6% , or $2.19, to $63.01 O/R

* The TSX is up 18% for the year.

