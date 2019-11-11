TSX rises 0.03% to 16,882.83

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.03 percent to 16,882.83

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, up 6.2%, Interfor Corp IFP.TO, up 4.8%, and First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 16.1%, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 8.1%, and Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO, lower by 6.0%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 106 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 153.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Semafo Inc SMF.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.37 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.11 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.58%, or $0.33, to $56.91 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.43% , or $0.27, to $62.24 O/R

* The TSX is up 17.9% for the year.

