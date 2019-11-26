TSX rises 0.02% to 17,035.88

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.02 percent to 17,035.88

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, up 6.6%, Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, up 6%, and MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 8.5%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO, down 4.9%, and Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, lower by 4.5%.

* On the TSX 102 issues rose and 126 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 323.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Encana Corp ECA.TO and Detour Gold Corp DGC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.78 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.34 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.59%, or $0.34, to $58.35 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.91% , or $0.58, to $64.23 O/R

* The TSX is up 18.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.