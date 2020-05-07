US Markets
BHC

TSX rises 0.02% to 14,833.69

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.02 percent to 14,833.69

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.02 percent to 14,833.69

* Leading the index were Primo Water Corp (MISSISSAUGA) <PRMW.TO​>, up 11.5%, Ag Growth International Inc​ AFN.TO, up 10.6%, and Kinaxis Inc​ KXS.TO, higher by 10%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc​​ BBDb.TO, down 15.1%, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc​ SNC.TO, down 8.9%, and Bausch Health Companies Inc​ BHC.TO, lower by 8.6%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 103 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 314.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.36 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.71 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.5%, or $0.6, to $23.39 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.11%, or $0.33, to $29.39 O/R

* The TSX is off 13.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHC ENB MFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular