TSX rises 0.02% to 14,833.69

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.02 percent to 14,833.69

* Leading the index were Primo Water Corp (MISSISSAUGA) <PRMW.TO​>, up 11.5%, Ag Growth International Inc​ AFN.TO, up 10.6%, and Kinaxis Inc​ KXS.TO, higher by 10%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc​​ BBDb.TO, down 15.1%, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc​ SNC.TO, down 8.9%, and Bausch Health Companies Inc​ BHC.TO, lower by 8.6%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 103 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 314.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.36 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.71 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.5%, or $0.6, to $23.39 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.11%, or $0.33, to $29.39 O/R

* The TSX is off 13.1% for the year.

