* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39

* Leading the index were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, up 15.5 percent, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, up 6.2 percent, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, higher by 6.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 12.5 percent, Alamos Gold Inc AGI.TO, down 12.1 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, lower by 8.1 percent.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 115 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 212.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.52 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.71 points, or 0.6 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.21 percent, or $0.11, to $52.92 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.76 percent, or $0.45, to $58.9 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.6 percent for the year.

