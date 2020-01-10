TSX retreats from record highs as oil stocks weigh

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index retreated from all-time highs hit in the previous session on Friday, as a decline in oil prices on easing tensions in the Middle East pressured energy stocks.

* At 09:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.59 points, or 0.17%, at 17,205.98.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

