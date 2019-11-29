US Markets

TSX retreats from record high as trade woes linger

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index retreated from a record high on Friday, as heightening diplomatic tensions between the United States and China sparked fears of a setback in trade negotiations between the two sides.

* At 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 17.48 points, or 0.1%, at 17,097.04.

* China on Thursday warned of "firm counter measures" to a U.S. law backing protesters in Hong Kong. The editor of China's state-backed Global Times tabloid said later in a tweet these could include barring drafters of the legislation from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

* Meanwhile, data on Friday showed the Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.3% in the third quarter, nearly echoing analysts' expectations ahead of next week's Bank of Canada rate decision.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.8% ahead of an OPEC meeting over Dec. 5-6. O/R

* The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,454.6 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 118 issues declined for a 1.10-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 32.12 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Gildan Activewear GIL.TO and Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, which jumped 3.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

* Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO fell 4.3%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Canopy Growth Co WEED.TO, down 3.3%. Both stocks had been among the biggest gainers in the previous session.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy HSE.TO, Zenabis Glbl Inc ZENA.TO and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO.

* Nine stocks on the TSX posted new 52-week highs, while there were no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 54 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 52.79 million shares.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

